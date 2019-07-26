Loudon Investment Management Has Decreased Block H & R (HRB) Stake by $9.44 Million; Universal Display (OLED) Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Has Raised Its Position by $1.08 Million

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 94.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 40,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 42,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 3.19 million shares traded or 17.18% up from the average. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – SALE INCLUDES ALL OF CO’S RETAIL PROPERTIES IN UNITED STATES, OTHER THAN 16 GAS STATIONS AND CONVENIENCE STORES; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 26/04/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 14/05/2018 – RENX: BREAKING:H&R REIT to sell 63 U.S. retail properties for $633M US. Will focus on developing Lantower Residential po… htt; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 15/05/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REAFFIRMED; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – FY EUR 97.9 MLN (2016: EUR 101.4 MLN) OF OPERATING INCOME EBITDA; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 35.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 7,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,207 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $210.73. About 464,656 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

