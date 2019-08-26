Loudon Investment Management Has Decreased Aflac (AFL) Holding By $364,000; Saturna Capital Has Boosted Its Copa Holdings Class A (CPA) Stake

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 13.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,280 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 45,895 shares with $2.30 million value, down from 53,175 last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $36.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 231,718 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.62M for 11.30 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 9.63% above currents $48.8 stock price. Aflac had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AFL in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Friday, August 23. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, April 30. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity. The insider Lloyd Karole bought 2,000 shares worth $99,659.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Curbstone Mgmt Corp invested 0.27% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Mirae Asset Global Invests reported 101,040 shares. 34,189 are held by 1832 Asset Limited Partnership. Willow Creek Wealth Management reported 6,706 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 7,909 shares. Tru Department Mb Retail Bank N A invested in 52 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 3,787 shares. Naples Global Ltd Liability accumulated 26,405 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Rnc Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Markets has invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca accumulated 67,086 shares. Assetmark holds 0.06% or 131,327 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 81,840 shares. Fiera Capital stated it has 6,598 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 15,600 shares to 164,776 valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) stake by 12,975 shares and now owns 35,814 shares. Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) was raised too.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Evercore Comments on Possible Improper Sale of 104K Aflac (AFL) Cancer Policies – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

