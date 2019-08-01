Loudon Investment Management Has Cut Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Holding by $2.54 Million; As Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Stock Price Were Volatile, Holder Guggenheim Capital Has Trimmed Its Position

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 32,936 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 182,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 215,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 29/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO RAISE CAPITAL; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Union Bank of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR NET LOSS WAS 11.37 BLN RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Announces New Commercial Banking and Treasury Management Hires; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 861.5 MLN RUPEES VS 712.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Announces Leadership Change; 28/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – ON MARCH 22, CO WAS TERMINATING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH UNION BANK, WHICH WAS INITIALLY ENTERED INTO ON FEBRUARY 26, 2013; 29/05/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Completes Integration of Xenith Bank; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK SAYS 2017/18 CREDIT COST 4.39 PCT – PRESENTATION; 18/05/2018 – CBI – FILES CHARGESHEET AGAINST PROMOTER DIRECTOR OF PVT CO, OTHERS FOR CAUSING ALLEGED LOSS OF ABOUT INR 3.14 BLN TO UNION BANK OF INDIA

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 66.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 17,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 8,890 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 26,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $47.51. About 12.06 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/04/2018 – ASURE BUYS EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – WFC TO ADJUST 1Q PRELIM RESULTS BY ADDED ACCRUAL OF $800M; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Seek Extension of OCC Deadline Related to Anti-Money-Laundering Controls; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Is Poised to Boost Auto Lending; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s first-quarter profit rose 5.5 percent; 08/05/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts – sources via @PatrickMRucker

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 9.98 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 40,166 shares to 44,663 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 52,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:COH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 982,659 are held by Glenmede Trust Co Na. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 443,477 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Conning Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Horizon Invests Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 27,826 shares. Naples Global Advsr Llc reported 6,682 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Com holds 56,614 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams stated it has 0.88% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 786,292 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.23M shares. Reliance Tru Commerce Of Delaware accumulated 78,975 shares. 68,791 are held by Salem Capital Mgmt Inc. 8,514 are owned by Penobscot Invest. Middleton And Ma invested in 17,727 shares. Shayne And Communication Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 6,390 shares to 176,290 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 32,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Avangrid Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley has 8,751 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 10,861 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 876 shares. Moreover, American Int Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 49,133 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 133,847 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 95,481 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 349,720 shares. Montgomery Inc holds 0.1% or 7,126 shares. Legal General Group Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 38,919 shares. Us Retail Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Tributary Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 760,954 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 122,380 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 46,155 shares. Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH).

