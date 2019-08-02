Loudon Investment Management Has Cut Telus (TU) Stake By $8.01 Million; Last Week Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Peyto Exploration & Dev had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The stock of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) earned “Hold” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 19. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by GMP Securities. The rating was maintained by GMP Securities with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 8 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Altacorp with “Hold”. See Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $10.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $9.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Sell New Target: $7.25 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $9 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $7.5 Maintain

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased Telus Corp (TU) stake by 88.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 26,532 shares as Telus Corp (TU)’s stock declined 1.89%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 3,533 shares with $1.07 million value, down from 30,065 last quarter. Telus Corp now has $21.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 99,579 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased Spdr Series Trust (SDY) stake by 37,205 shares to 44,517 valued at $727,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 12,539 shares and now owns 26,546 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Telus (NYSE:TU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Telus had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 15 by Canaccord Genuity. RBC Capital Markets maintained TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company has market cap of $617.45 million. The companyÂ’s gas and oil properties are located in the AlbertaÂ’s Deep Basin. It has a 5.81 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 655 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.745. About 248,861 shares traded. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

