Loudon Investment Management Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $4.35 Million; Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Has 0.92 Sentiment

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc (MTT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.64, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 11 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 12 sold and decreased their equity positions in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 1.20 million shares, up from 1.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 47.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 20,310 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 22,839 shares with $4.90M value, down from 43,149 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 12,539 shares to 26,546 valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 12,684 shares and now owns 18,291 shares. Spdr Series Trust (SDY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 0.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,125 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management, Oklahoma-based fund reported 6,025 shares. Baltimore accumulated 150,916 shares. St Johns Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ashfield Capital Prns Lc holds 338,558 shares or 4.38% of its portfolio. Dsm Capital Prns Ltd has 8.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.83M shares. The Massachusetts-based Polaris Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 2.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M Kraus & stated it has 87,932 shares. Jabodon Pt Com holds 12,486 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. 4,184 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Lc. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Co reported 3,795 shares. The Washington-based Garde has invested 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakmont accumulated 8.24% or 496,423 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has 4.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Liberty reported 1.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya also sold $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Usca Ria Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. for 41,121 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. owns 40,475 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 50,373 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ironwood Financial Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 18,614 shares traded. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) has risen 4.17% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $269.13 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.