Loudon Investment Management Has Boosted Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $3.42 Million; Stock Rose; Thermo Fisher Scientific (Call) (TMO) Market Value Rose While Two Sigma Securities Has Lifted by $1.67 Million Its Holding

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 1164.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 41,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 44,788 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 3,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 2.18M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is getting the rights to market Starbucks’ products around the world outside the U.S. coffee company’s shops; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE CLOSE TO DEAL FOR STARBUCKS CORP.’S BUSINESS THAT SELLS COFFEE BEANS AND DRINKS IN SUPERMARKETS – BBG

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Call) (TMO) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 24,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25 million, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.65. About 1.05M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System

