Loudon Investment Management Has Boosted Kohls (KSS) Position By $340,000; Brown Capital Management Boosted Inogen (INGN) Stake By $54.61 Million

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 547.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc acquired 34,000 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 40,205 shares with $427,000 value, up from 6,205 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $7.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 2.42 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises EPS Guidance; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Rev $4.21B; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 26/04/2018 – Julius Baer’s David Kohl Says Europe Is Becoming ‘More and More Healthy’ (Video)

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Inogen Inc (INGN) stake by 26.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc acquired 574,794 shares as Inogen Inc (INGN)’s stock declined 28.36%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 2.71 million shares with $258.55 million value, up from 2.14 million last quarter. Inogen Inc now has $1.02B valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 260,918 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION

Among 2 analysts covering Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Inogen has $17500 highest and $4700 lowest target. $90’s average target is 94.09% above currents $46.37 stock price. Inogen had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Leerink Swann on Thursday, August 8 to “Market Perform”. The stock of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 8.

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Inogen (INGN) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INGN, PODD, TPC – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Inogen and Abiomed Are Struggling in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Inogen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Inogen Shareholders Are Having Another Tough Day – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Among 9 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Kohl’s has $82 highest and $4700 lowest target. $63.67’s average target is 34.72% above currents $47.26 stock price. Kohl’s had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, March 5. Citigroup maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $6000 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, May 22. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22 with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Care About Kohl’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KSS) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kohl’s 12.7% Total Yield Is Very Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kohl’s: Trend Reversal – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s to launch assortment of emerging brands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.