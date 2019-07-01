Loudon Investment Management Has Boosted Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stake; Fortuna Silver Mines Ordinary Shares (canada (FSM) Sellers Decreased By 2.41% Their Shorts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSE:FSM) had a decrease of 2.41% in short interest. FSM’s SI was 638,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.41% from 654,600 shares previously. With 663,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSE:FSM)’s short sellers to cover FSM’s short positions. The SI to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Ordinary Shares (canada’s float is 0.4%. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.81. About 1.02M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 53.71% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 48.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc acquired 2,635 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 10.84%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 8,025 shares with $994,000 value, up from 5,390 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $46.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $133.9. About 912,704 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Lc invested in 6.73M shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 404,903 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) or 314,027 shares. Creative Planning owns 56,850 shares. Century Inc reported 1.04 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 53,471 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 4,845 shares. Agf reported 0.02% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 962,105 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 300 shares. 408,400 are held by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. 555,799 were reported by D E Shaw And. Vanguard has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Hsbc Public Limited Company has 19,028 shares.

More notable recent Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 6-K FORTUNA SILVER MINES For: Jun 21 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America. The company has market cap of $449.82 million. The firm explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It has a 21.45 P/E ratio. It holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine located in the State of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, as well as develops the Lindero gold project situated in northwestern Argentina.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Thursday, January 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $113 target. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, June 17. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Friday, January 18. Citigroup maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $11600 target. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity. The insider PALMER ANTHONY J. sold 6,122 shares worth $704,703.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 29,549 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc reported 25,687 shares stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 13,385 shares. Weatherly Asset LP holds 0.83% or 32,861 shares. Legacy Private Trust owns 0.74% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 50,359 shares. Choate Advsrs invested in 10,549 shares. Franklin Resource reported 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 793,110 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 93,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Df Dent reported 2,713 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. S&Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,817 shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) holds 0.78% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 9,317 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And has 0.07% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 22,152 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Co invested in 0.26% or 22,185 shares.