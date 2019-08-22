Loudon Investment Management Has Boosted Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $331,600; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Shareholder Thornburg Investment Management Has Upped Position by $2.36 Million

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 4,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 40,549 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 36,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.51. About 4.50 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 37,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 491,437 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.30M, up from 453,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 1.36 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million was made by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature & Inv Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1,634 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs, Nebraska-based fund reported 79,086 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1.4% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Btr Capital Management reported 21,688 shares. Montrusco Bolton stated it has 25,482 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 9,520 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 26,953 shares. 414,823 were reported by Millennium Limited Company. Sather Fincl Group holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,100 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 44,237 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 0.25% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 132,002 shares. 2,593 were accumulated by Portland Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Pure Fincl Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Arvest Fincl Bank Division invested in 118,103 shares or 0.66% of the stock.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eni S P A (NYSE:E) by 259,725 shares to 104 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 17,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,686 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

