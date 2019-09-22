Loudon Investment Management Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Boosted By $1.40 Million Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) stake by 37.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management acquired 39,872 shares as Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 145,732 shares with $5.19 million value, up from 105,860 last quarter. Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc now has $4.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 1.09M shares traded or 16.57% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 64.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 8,307 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 4,623 shares with $264,000 value, down from 12,930 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $249.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40 million shares traded or 78.00% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 14,792 shares to 144,078 valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) stake by 29,868 shares and now owns 589,768 shares. Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 639,280 shares. Beck Lc holds 1.6% or 85,113 shares. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc accumulated 14,186 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 59,379 shares. Foster & Motley holds 14,546 shares. Panagora Asset holds 8,751 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De invested in 20,706 shares. Mraz Amerine Assocs owns 0.16% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 14,875 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1,486 shares. Moreover, M&T Bankshares has 0.15% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 784,648 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 18,200 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 94,540 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,543 shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 94,949 shares to 101,241 valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 9,680 shares and now owns 13,210 shares. Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sather Financial has 0.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,000 shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 11,808 shares. Edgewood Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,035 shares. Moreover, Northstar Group Inc has 0.48% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oberweis Asset invested in 0.04% or 3,508 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 159,130 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,897 shares. 299,460 are owned by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Incorporated. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.73% or 5.61M shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc owns 6,842 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated owns 3,661 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.33% or 48.80M shares. Mercer Advisers, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,692 shares. Mitchell Management Company owns 0.3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,698 shares. Signature Inv Advsr Ltd holds 3,915 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.