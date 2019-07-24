Loudon Investment Management Decreased Ventas (VTR) Position by $3.57 Million as Share Price Declined; Concorde Asset Management Has Increased Holding in Paycom Software (PAYC) by $310,716 as Valuation Rose

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 49.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 27,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 56,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.88. About 1.46 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 3,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $235.13. About 440,315 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,073 shares to 3,364 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 7,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,207 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. 68,084 shares were sold by CAFARO DEBRA A, worth $4.36 million.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 34,000 shares to 40,205 shares, valued at $427,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 15,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

