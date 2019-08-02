Loudon Investment Management Decreased Valero Energy New (VLO) Position by $575,856; Market Value Declined; Facebook Cl A (FB) Shareholder Thompson Investment Management Raised Its Stake

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 4,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 8,466 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 12,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $84.34. About 4.16M shares traded or 21.70% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 32,653 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 29,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 17.78M shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – CBC News Alerts: BREAKING: Reuters reports Blackberry has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Facebook, WhatsApp and; 22/05/2018 – THERE ARE IMPORTANT ELECTIONS GLOBALLY IN COMING 18 MONTHS-ZUCKERBERG; 26/03/2018 – PEP BOYS SAYS “CONCERNED ABOUT ISSUES SURROUNDING FACEBOOK”; TO SUSPEND ALL MEDIA ON PLATFORM UNTIL FACTS ARE OUT, CORRECTIVE ACTIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Expects to Testify at Congressional Hearing; 10/04/2018 – Facebook launches bounty program for reports of data misuse by app developers; 15/05/2018 – FB: DOESN’T BELIEVE TIME IS BEST METRIC FOR EFFECTIVE POLICING; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 11/04/2018 – Wednesday’s hearing stood in contrast to a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday, which frequently devolved into questions of basic Facebook functionality and business model; 27/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before Congress; 04/04/2018 – Facebook at Conference Call Hosted By Capital Alpha Today

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 15,989 shares to 24,879 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 46,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Financial Ser has 921 shares. Wade G W And Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). World Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 39,931 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 15,618 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation holds 6.09M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Lc stated it has 60,895 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory LP has 0% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Ballentine Prns Limited holds 3,090 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp has 0.07% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 3.54M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 22,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 134,395 shares. Ipswich Investment, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,760 shares. Foster Motley holds 0.76% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 61,979 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cap Growth Mngmt Lp has invested 2.61% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Co owns 14,580 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero sued by Texas AG over Port Arthur air quality violations – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $755.20 million for 11.65 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Fincl Advisors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,937 shares. Axa holds 0.82% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated owns 42,943 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorporation holds 1.48% or 141,017 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability New York holds 0.13% or 8,193 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Limited Liability holds 0.7% or 55,171 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 61,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 25.68M shares. Associated Banc reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Atlanta Cap L L C, Georgia-based fund reported 104,755 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 30,954 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Garde Capital reported 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8,274 shares to 158,181 shares, valued at $13.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS) by 19,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,217 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Stretch Colin sold $124,035. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock or 5,300 shares.