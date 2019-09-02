Loudon Investment Management Decreased Telus (TU) Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Vmware (VMW) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Godsey & Gibb Associates Decreased Its Stake

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 3.69M shares traded or 132.74% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year; 05/03/2018 – VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: VMware expects Middle East sales to outpace some European markets in 2018; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from lgloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 88.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 26,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 3,533 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 30,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 641,984 shares traded or 51.89% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $407.59M for 34.67 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TU’s profit will be $325.62M for 16.48 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

