Loudon Investment Management Decreased National Grid Plc (NGG) Stake; Fusion Connect (FSNN) Shorts Lowered By 0.26%

Fusion Connect Inc (OTCMKTS:FSNN) had a decrease of 0.26% in short interest. FSNN's SI was 3.41 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.26% from 3.42 million shares previously. With 92,300 avg volume, 37 days are for Fusion Connect Inc (OTCMKTS:FSNN)'s short sellers to cover FSNN's short positions. The stock decreased 19.44% or $0.014 during the last trading session, reaching $0.058. About 1.27 million shares traded. Fusion Connect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNN) has declined 98.37% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 102.80% the S&P500.

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased National Grid Plc (NGG) stake by 63.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as National Grid Plc (NGG)’s stock declined 0.48%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 7,972 shares with $445,000 value, down from 21,660 last quarter. National Grid Plc now has $36.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 247,586 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 6.28% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 12/04/2018 – National Grid PLC Headline Group EBIT Expected Lower Than Guidance; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID-NET DEBT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM £23.0 BLN AT 31 MARCH 2018 AS A RESULT OF ONGOING BUSINESS REQUIREMENTS BY APPROXIMATELY £2.5 BLN; 15/05/2018 – ZURICH SAYS HAS REINSURED A “SIGNIFICANT PROPORTION” OF LONGEVITY SWAP WITH CANADA LIFE; 12/04/2018 – National Grid US Businesses Incurred Storm Remediation Costs of c. GBP140M; 10/04/2018 – NATIONAL GRID: BRITAIN’S TOTAL NATURAL GAS DEMAND THIS SUMMER FORECAST TO BE 35.7 BCM; 11/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 930P FROM 900P; 17/05/2018 – National Grid PLC FY Oper Pft GBP3.49B; 04/05/2018 – National Grid CFO Andrew Bonfield to Leave; Andy Agg Named Interim CFO; 11/04/2018 – UK’S OFGEM – INVESTIGATING WHETHER CEDENT MAINTAINS AN “EFFICIENT AND ECONOMICAL” PIPELINE SYSTEM; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO

Among 2 analysts covering National Grid (NYSE:NGG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. National Grid had 6 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by RBC Capital Markets.

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) stake by 9,295 shares to 45,042 valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) stake by 6,495 shares and now owns 21,035 shares. Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) was raised too.