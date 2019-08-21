Loudon Investment Management Decreased National Grid Plc (NGG) Position By $752,840; Heitman Real Estate Securities Boosted By $4.17 Million Its Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Holding

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) stake by 18.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc acquired 154,342 shares as Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)’s stock declined 4.22%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 978,547 shares with $27.21M value, up from 824,205 last quarter. Chesapeake Lodging Trust now has $1.58B valuation. It closed at $26 lastly. It is down 12.38% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased National Grid Plc (NGG) stake by 63.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as National Grid Plc (NGG)’s stock declined 4.60%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 7,972 shares with $445,000 value, down from 21,660 last quarter. National Grid Plc now has $36.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 39,533 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 4.35% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 18/04/2018 – Britain’s OVO Energy unveils domestic vehicle to grid charger; 04/05/2018 – National Grid: Mr Bonfield to Step Down July 30; 17/05/2018 – National Grid FY 2018 Profit Rose 24%; 17/05/2018 – National Grid PLC FY Net Pft GBP2.06B; 11/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 930P FROM 900P; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC – OVERALL GROUP CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018/19 IS EXPECTED TO BE AT A SIMILAR LEVEL TO £4.3 BLN OF INVESTMENT IN 2017/18; 12/04/2018 – National Grid Tax Charge Expected to Be Approximately 24%; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – FINAL APPROVAL FROM NEW YORK PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION FOR NEW RATES EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL 2018; 01/05/2018 – National Grid Reaches Agreement for Potential Sale of Stake in Cadent Gas; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L TOTAL DIV 45.93 PENCE/SHR

Among 2 analysts covering Chesapeake Lodging (NYSE:CHSP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chesapeake Lodging has $3100 highest and $30 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 17.31% above currents $26 stock price. Chesapeake Lodging had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. Deutsche Bank maintained Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) rating on Friday, February 22. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $30 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 76,750 shares. Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 8,707 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackenzie invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Invesco has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Aperio Group Ltd Llc reported 11,726 shares. Barnett invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Citadel Ltd Com holds 205,855 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 27,000 shares. New Jersey-based Systematic LP has invested 0.04% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 118,401 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 7,810 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division holds 209 shares. Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,487 shares. Bokf Na reported 100,843 shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) stake by 248,783 shares to 202,634 valued at $28.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 8,480 shares and now owns 144,745 shares. Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) was reduced too.

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 15,600 shares to 164,776 valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 2,635 shares and now owns 8,025 shares. Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) was raised too.