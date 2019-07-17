Loudon Investment Management Decreased National Grid Plc (NGG) Holding as Shares Declined; As Dorman Products (DORM) Share Price Declined, Rk Asset Management Decreased Holding

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 512,547 shares traded or 2.44% up from the average. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 6.28% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 07/03/2018 NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – OFGEM’S RIIO-2 FRAMEWORK CONSULTATION; 09/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLANS TO PROVIDE LNG TO TRANSPORT SECTOR IN U.K; 17/05/2018 – National Grid: UK Business on Track to Outperform as Expected; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – FINAL APPROVAL FROM NEW YORK PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION FOR NEW RATES EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL 2018; 04/05/2018 – National Grid: Mr Bonfield to Step Down July 30; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L FY PRETAX PROFIT 2.708 BLN STG; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms National Grid, NGG and NGET; Outlooks Stable; 22/05/2018 – Ofgem to probe National Grid UK demand forecasting; 04/05/2018 – National Grid Names Andy Agg Interim CFO; 17/05/2018 – National Grid PLC FY Rev GBP15.25B

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 43,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,092 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 91,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 102,825 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 6.42% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.09 per share. DORM’s profit will be $38.20M for 17.75 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Delivery Transform Dunkin’ Brands’ Business? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Things College Freshmen Donâ€™t Need â€” and 10 They Do – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Note On Dorman Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DORM) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Cronos Group, Pearson, and Dorman Products Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Dorman Products, and Veoneer Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crushing $12,000 In Projected Dividend Income (As Well As Another Goal Too) – Seeking Alpha” on December 09, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Grid: Buy For Stability And Yield – Seeking Alpha” on November 11, 2013. More interesting news about National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “National Grid’s Earnings Underwhelm, but There Are Some Silver Linings – The Motley Fool” published on November 10, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FERC approves Williams’ Transco expansion project to New York markets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

