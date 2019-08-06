Loudon Investment Management Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Ensemble Capital Management Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Position

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 57.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 16,906 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 12,645 shares with $2.40M value, down from 29,551 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $881.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $194.96. About 21.45M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 23/03/2018 – Apple Siri creators built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 47.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 20,310 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 22,839 shares with $4.90M value, down from 43,149 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.51. About 15.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Beacon Fincl has invested 0.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,541 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability owns 434,326 shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Bank & Trust has 2.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vantage Partners Limited Company invested in 9.13% or 831,687 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 2.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 253,403 shares. Lyons Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 6,075 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc reported 268,209 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd has 108,998 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory owns 3.29M shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) has invested 3.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Wisconsin-based Reinhart Partners Inc has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Autus Asset Management owns 9,811 shares. 1.18M are held by Westwood Holdings Grp Incorporated Inc.

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 86,633 shares to 104,924 valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) stake by 34,000 shares and now owns 40,205 shares. Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $132 target in Friday, April 12 report. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $15000 target. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 25.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) stake by 29,960 shares to 412,053 valued at $13.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 47,375 shares and now owns 1.09M shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Tru has invested 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raub Brock Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,099 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Md holds 8.3% or 28,629 shares. Timessquare Capital Lc invested in 23,245 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 4.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 125,713 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peninsula Asset Mgmt holds 2.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 15,335 shares. 6,295 were accumulated by Mcgowan Gp Asset Mngmt. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.91% or 239,108 shares in its portfolio. American Invest Services reported 29,180 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Scott Selber has invested 3.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horizon Invest Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 32,428 shares or 4.2% of its portfolio. Chase Invest Counsel Corp accumulated 1,770 shares. Associated Banc invested 2.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bkd Wealth Limited holds 0.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 49,410 shares.

