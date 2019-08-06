Loudon Investment Management Decreased Its Stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) as Valuation Declined; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Genworth Finl (GNW) by $525,000

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 438,571 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 4.35% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 17/05/2018 – National Grid PLC FY Pretax Pft GBP2.71B; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – LARGELY OFFSET AT EARNINGS LEVEL BY BENEFITS TO FINANCE COSTS AND A LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 11/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 930P FROM 900P; 04/05/2018 – National Grid: Mr Bonfield to Step Down July 30; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Pact for Potential Sale of 25% of Cadent Gas; 11/05/2018 – British royal wedding to spark power demand surge –National Grid; 22/05/2018 – Ofgem to probe National Grid UK demand forecasting; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Sale Will Allow Rebalance to a Portfolio That Delivers Asset Growth of 5%-7%; 17/05/2018 – National Grid FY 2018 Profit Rose 24%

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 2.22M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback

More notable recent National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “High Dividend Stock Yields Over 11%, Big Payout Coming Soon – Sell Now – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2017, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “6 Low Price-Sales Stocks – GuruFocus.com” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Grid: Is A 4.7% Dividend Yield Enough? – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2016. More interesting news about National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Yorkers asked to support gas pipeline project – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bert’s January Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 09, 2019.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,145 shares to 40,549 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning holds 0.04% or 15,090 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 97,865 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Limited Com holds 8,693 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 338,468 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc reported 28,719 shares. The New York-based Tig Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Incorporated has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh invested in 0.49% or 123,430 shares. Veritable LP has 10,978 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential stated it has 5.08 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 30,570 shares. 18,298 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited. 142 were accumulated by Shelton Mgmt. Legal & General Public Ltd stated it has 1.02M shares.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For July 31st – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Will The Genworth Financial – China Oceanwide Deal Go Through? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genworth to explore selling MI Canada – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genworth slides 10% after acquirer’s auditor resigns – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.