Loudon Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $473,499; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Value Declined, Holder Scharf Investments Cut Its Stake

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 72,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.60 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $110.51. About 734,379 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 64.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 8,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 4,623 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $264,000, down from 12,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.64. About 4.61M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 54,550 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has 0.11% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Reilly Fin Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 14,107 shares. Scharf Invests Lc reported 1.12M shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl accumulated 0.04% or 193,108 shares. Markel has 0.2% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 123,000 shares. Sigma Planning reported 5,185 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 12,901 shares. Cognios Capital Lc holds 0.86% or 20,985 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 3,668 shares. Md Sass Investors Services reported 18,400 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 32,452 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 13,934 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1.84M shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65M for 24.89 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Down on Q1 Earnings Miss, Comps Aid Sales – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: VOT, DLTR, TWTR, GPN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco (COST) Stellar Comps Aiding Stock’s Run on Bourses – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings Beat Despite Soft Margins? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 25,292 shares to 28,825 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 42,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.02 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.