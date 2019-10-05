Loudon Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Leggett & Platt (LEG); St James Investment Company Lowered Its Loews (L) Holding by $3.82 Million as Share Price Rose

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 70,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 945,391 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.69M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 1.07 million shares traded or 9.96% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 709.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 38,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 43,614 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 5,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 804,569 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 20,819 shares to 29,449 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 78,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $183.33M for 20.49 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

