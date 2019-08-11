Loudon Investment Management Boosted Leggett & Platt (LEG) Position by $544,950; Stock Price Rose; Kopp Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) as Stock Were Volatile

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDTI) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,854 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 110,530 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 122,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 56.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 12,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 35,814 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 22,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 886,391 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21 million and $123.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 24,013 shares to 99,975 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 55,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWO, IDTI, HUBS, PLNT – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Will the IDT Acquisition Actually Go Through? – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Integrated Device Technology, Inc. Stock Jumped Friday – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “GigCapital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Weightman to Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

