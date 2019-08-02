Loudon Investment Management Boosted Its Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by $399,685 as Stock Value Declined; As Simon Property Group (SPG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Advisors Asset Management Raised Its Holding

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 65.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 11,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 30,126 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 18,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $157.48. About 2.39M shares traded or 59.28% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 9,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 45,042 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 35,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 6.59 million shares traded or 80.98% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM to Take $30 Million Hit From U.S.-China Sorghum Trade Spat; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – CHRIS CUDDY WILL EXPAND HIS ROLE AS HEAD OF CORN PROCESSING TO LEAD CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS BUSINESS UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – ADM Hedging Losses Show Commodity Price Recovery Can Be Painful; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Segment Oper Pft $704M; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP SAA – UNIT HAS EFFECTIVELY REPLACED INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A. IN SPA ENTERED INTO WITH ADM INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND ADM WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LP; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES GLOBAL SOYMEAL BUYERS ARE NO LONGER BUYING HAND-TO-MOUTH, OUTLOOK FOR 2019 IS ‘VERY, VERY HEALTHY’ FOR OILSEEDS BUSINESS -CFO

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 25,913 shares to 265,054 shares, valued at $14.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,712 shares, and cut its stake in Emcor Group (NYSE:EME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Heitman Real Limited Liability Corp has 6.92% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 872,128 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 2,670 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated owns 1,946 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tcw Grp has 0.16% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 92,299 shares. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability holds 5,980 shares. 27,258 are held by Marietta Investment Partners Lc. American Rech And Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 801 shares. World Asset Management reported 25,882 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Lc, New York-based fund reported 3,653 shares. 73,205 were accumulated by Tudor Investment Et Al. Ar Asset Mngmt reported 15,700 shares stake. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation has 100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 692,544 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 62,861 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Tn holds 0.01% or 475 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00 million worth of stock or 23,657 shares. Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Monday, April 29.

