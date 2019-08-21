Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Cut Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stake by $19.69 Million as Share Value Rose; Zeke Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $1.76 Million

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 36,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 206,233 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, up from 169,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 5.69 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WELLS FARGO BANK NORTHWEST NA TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A+’; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Wells Fargo N.A.’s UK Commercial Servicer Ratings; 12/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Sued by FX Trader Claiming Wrongful Termination; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE ARE NOT ‘UNUSUAL PROFITS’ IN BEING A REAL ESTATE AGENT; NOT TRUE FOR INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS; 15/03/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EPS $1.12, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.06; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage (EXR) by 54.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 194,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 162,325 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, down from 357,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $120.94. About 442,924 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Fed Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 31,370 shares to 148,391 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 207,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 993,234 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adelante Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 833,429 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Llc invested in 7,000 shares. Ftb Advisors has 284 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 13,263 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 12,650 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Atria Investments Limited Com stated it has 25,551 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 950 shares. American Inv Services, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,720 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 95,950 shares. Fca Corporation Tx holds 0.1% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 173 shares. 24,459 are owned by Point72 Asset L P. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 272,228 shares. Natixis owns 194,194 shares. Putnam Invs holds 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) or 7,857 shares.

