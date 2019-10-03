Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Cut Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Holding By $1.32 Million; Wellesley Bancorp (WEBK) Has 4.5 Sentiment

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) stake by 68.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 17,535 shares as Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc holds 8,150 shares with $618,000 value, down from 25,685 last quarter. Expeditors Intl Wash now has $11.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 786,675 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wellesley Bancorp Inc (WEBK) investors sentiment increased to 4.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.50, from 3 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 9 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 2 sold and decreased their positions in Wellesley Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 299,644 shares, up from 126,436 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Wellesley Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Among 2 analysts covering Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Expeditors International of Washington has $7200 highest and $7200 lowest target. $72’s average target is 1.47% above currents $70.96 stock price. Expeditors International of Washington had 4 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, August 5. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target in Wednesday, October 2 report.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $150.66M for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) stake by 23,700 shares to 69,454 valued at $5.76M in 2019Q2. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 9,829 shares and now owns 1.50M shares. Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Financial Network reported 87 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 614,341 shares. First Personal Financial Services has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 43,608 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 208,400 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Numerixs Invest Tech reported 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Gideon Capital Inc has 0.07% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Confluence Management Llc has 260,253 shares. Arcadia Management Mi has invested 0.14% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Company owns 0.15% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 294,866 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt reported 0.04% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.24% or 110,363 shares. Fruth Investment Mngmt holds 2,900 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ci Invests Incorporated accumulated 327 shares or 0% of the stock.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. for 35,894 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 6,531 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 44,740 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insurance Co has invested 0.04% in the stock. Howland Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,500 shares.