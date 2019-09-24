Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Trimmed Worthington Inds (WOR) Stake By $615,200; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Trimmed By $6.05 Million Its Eagle Materials (EXP) Holding

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased Worthington Inds Inc (WOR) stake by 69.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 15,380 shares as Worthington Inds Inc (WOR)’s stock rose 3.26%. The Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc holds 6,700 shares with $270,000 value, down from 22,080 last quarter. Worthington Inds Inc now has $2.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 359,337 shares traded or 36.25% up from the average. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has declined 14.22% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181285: John P. McConnell; Worthington Industries, Inc; 29/03/2018 – WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES – NET EARNINGS IN QTR INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased Eagle Materials (EXP) stake by 40.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 65,718 shares as Eagle Materials (EXP)’s stock declined 7.50%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 94,619 shares with $8.77 million value, down from 160,337 last quarter. Eagle Materials now has $3.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $90.79. About 394,680 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP)

Among 5 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eagle Materials has $103 highest and $8500 lowest target. $92.80’s average target is 2.21% above currents $90.79 stock price. Eagle Materials had 12 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Raymond James. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, July 18 to “Hold”.

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. EXP’s profit will be $68.49 million for 13.92 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Assoc has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Long Pond LP stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). United Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 9,701 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Management has 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gradient Lc has 200 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Hourglass Ltd reported 34,193 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 15,476 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Com owns 254 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hm Payson Commerce reported 0.01% stake. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,709 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil Limited owns 86,914 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Co reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Natl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Icon Advisers holds 1.05% or 120,136 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold WOR shares while 74 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 24.85 million shares or 7.62% less from 26.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphaone Invest Svcs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). First Mercantile Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Gemmer Asset Management owns 0% invested in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) for 223 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc Inc Inc has 35,339 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 11,295 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% or 11,578 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mgmt Inc has 0.13% invested in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) for 1.60 million shares. Ls Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Denali Advsrs reported 12,300 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 8,753 shares. Aperio Gru Inc Llc has invested 0% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Piedmont Investment Advisors invested in 5,108 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

