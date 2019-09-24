Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Upped Slm (SLM) Position By $892,080; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Boosted Its Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Holding

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased Slm Corp (SLM) stake by 396.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc acquired 99,120 shares as Slm Corp (SLM)’s stock declined 9.71%. The Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc holds 124,120 shares with $1.21 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Slm Corp now has $4.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 2.69 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 12/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, Representative Blunt Rochester, and Local Officials to Cut Ribbon for New Sallie Mae Facility; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: FY 2018 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED AFTER POSITIVE START INTO THE YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Helps Families Understand Education Tax Credits and Deductions; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR NON-GAAP OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO 37 PERCENT – 38 PERCENT; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Revises SLM Outlook to Stable From Positive; 09/03/2018 – SLM Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – SLM Solutions Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae 1Q EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – SLM at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) stake by 88.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc acquired 304,890 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 649,420 shares with $17.11 million value, up from 344,530 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co. now has $20.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 2.98M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased Broadcom Ltd. stake by 52,490 shares to 43,947 valued at $12.65M in 2019Q2. It also reduced At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stake by 615,910 shares and now owns 752,035 shares. Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 7,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Confluence Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bamco Ny has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hightower Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Papp L Roy invested in 367,500 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Family Mgmt reported 72,585 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Co owns 544,340 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. New York-based Arrow Fin Corp has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 76,003 shares. Northern has 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Shell Asset holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 202,242 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 7,307 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity. 5,195 shares were bought by Stockfish Devin W, worth $119,640.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) stake by 41,637 shares to 23,875 valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 193,399 shares and now owns 359,513 shares. Automatic Data Proce (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold SLM shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 407.77 million shares or 4.65% less from 427.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Fincl Grp has invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). James Rech reported 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 293,369 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 530,623 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0.02% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 176,398 shares. Shelton Capital Management invested in 30,078 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 856,470 shares. 45,314 were reported by Profund Advisors Ltd Llc. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.03% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 264,099 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Advisory Networks Ltd has 0% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 61,622 shares in its portfolio. 329 are owned by Cornerstone.

