Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Raised Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position; Vonage Holdings (VG) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 108 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 109 sold and trimmed positions in Vonage Holdings Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 193.50 million shares, down from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Vonage Holdings Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 4 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 71 Increased: 67 New Position: 41.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 88.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc acquired 10,029 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc holds 21,355 shares with $2.24M value, up from 11,326 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $24.60B valuation. The stock increased 3.95% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 3.98M shares traded or 85.77% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘

Among 12 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $107.92’s average target is 6.29% above currents $101.53 stock price. Dollar Tree had 23 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. RBC Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, August 30. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital on Monday, April 8 to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Credit Suisse.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity. 1,000 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares with value of $99,980 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) stake by 76,800 shares to 374,520 valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) stake by 81,960 shares and now owns 215,924 shares. Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arga Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.11% stake. Growth Management LP accumulated 420,000 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Co reported 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 1St Source State Bank accumulated 2,946 shares. Ameritas Prns holds 8,692 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Chilton Investment Communications Lc stated it has 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Adage Ptnrs Gru Limited Liability accumulated 0.08% or 288,273 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc owns 606,980 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 267,701 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.62M were accumulated by Bancshares Of Ny Mellon. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Act Ii Management Lp holds 4.2% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. for 503,503 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc owns 1.93 million shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adi Capital Management Llc has 3.08% invested in the company for 64,000 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 2.86% in the stock. First Washington Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 532,927 shares.

