Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Raised Its Position in Ps Business Pks (PSB) by $1.03 Million; Us Bancorp De Upped Amphenol Cl A (APH) Holding by $668,420

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc (PSB) by 28.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 6,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The institutional investor held 27,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66 million, up from 21,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Ps Business Pks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $177.23. About 50,172 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB)

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 7,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 257,088 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.67M, up from 250,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $94.53. About 951,870 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55

