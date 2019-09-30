Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Continues to Hold Position in Synchrony Finl (SYF); Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Rose While Robecosam Ag Decreased by $2.60 Million Its Holding

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 133.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 615,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.32M, up from 460,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 1.55M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 8,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 362,158 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.39 million, down from 371,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $292.95. About 617,855 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Synchrony Financial Dropped 10% on Friday – Motley Fool” on November 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SYF or VIRT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Synchrony’s Investors Have 2 Big Reasons to Smile – The Motley Fool” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Synchrony Promotes Brian Doubles To President – PRNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $18.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 11,220 shares to 10,150 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 23,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,060 shares, and cut its stake in Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ:VRA).

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 28,725 shares to 144,525 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 21,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dubuque Financial Bank & invested in 0.1% or 2,110 shares. Moreover, Green Valley Investors Ltd Liability has 2.33% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bright Rock Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.97% or 21,000 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 62,037 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Cipher Cap LP reported 12,190 shares. Agf Investments accumulated 143,382 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,854 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested 1.54% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Capital City Trust Fl stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.74% or 25,618 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership owns 6,525 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp reported 785 shares stake. Hillsdale Investment reported 2,225 shares. 103,050 are owned by Waddell Reed. Bokf Na owns 34,079 shares.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 25.43 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Twst.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.