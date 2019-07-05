Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Cut United Cmnty Bks Blairs (UCBI) Holding by $465,120 as Shares Declined; Synnex (SNX) Market Valuation Declined While Zpr Investment Management Cut Holding by $353,685

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairs (UCBI) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 19,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,654 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $714,000, down from 48,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in United Cmnty Bks Blairs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 169,246 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 16.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.03% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in United Community Banks; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks Names New CEO; Current CEO to Retire; 20/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Qtrly Cash Div Increase; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS CEO TALLENT WILL RETIRE JUNE 30; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q Net $37.7M; 30/03/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS: LYNN HARTON WILL BECOME CEO

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 3,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,602 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 31,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.09. About 335,080 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 9.29% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX SEES 2Q REV. $4.58B TO $4.78B, EST. $4.75B; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT

Since January 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $164,796 activity. The insider DANIELS KENNETH L bought 1,000 shares worth $23,460.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bruker Biosciences C (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 81,419 shares to 570,089 shares, valued at $21.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold UCBI shares while 60 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 69.81 million shares or 0.12% more from 69.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Prudential Finance Inc invested in 0.01% or 342,521 shares. 5,397 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur. Piedmont Inv Advsrs owns 19,932 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.01% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 71,534 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 23,000 shares. Aqr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 61,769 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Rothschild Com Asset Mngmt Us holds 408,580 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank holds 18 shares. D E Shaw & holds 223,779 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 112,710 shares. 2,046 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 562,500 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings.

Analysts await United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 7.55% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.53 per share. UCBI’s profit will be $45.06 million for 12.41 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.79% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $276,377 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 Zulberti Andrea M sold $218,531 worth of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 2,416 shares.