Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Trimmed Its United Parcel Servic (UPS) Holding by $2.97 Million; Stock Value Rose; F M C (FMC) Shareholder Us Bancorp De Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Servic (UPS) by 34.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 28,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,582 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.74M, down from 84,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Servic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $122.92. About 1.11M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct)

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in F M C Corporation (FMC) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 4,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 18,287 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 22,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in F M C Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $91.83. About 338,148 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 03/05/2018 – FMC CORPORATION “ON TRACK” FOR LITHIUM IPO IN OCTOBER 2018 – CEO PIERRE BRONDEAU; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 21/05/2018 – FMC Corp Names Mark Douglas President and COO; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 14/05/2018 – Appointment Of Former FMC Mill Manager Jim Harkins As Technical Advisor; 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.35 million for 28.70 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.99 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.