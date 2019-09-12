Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Upped Its Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Holding by $4.72 Million as Share Value Declined; Stifel Financial Has Lifted Aarons (AAN) Holding by $9.87 Million; Market Value Rose

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 16,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 85,341 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.75M, up from 68,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $247.36. About 490,087 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Sales Rose Across All Its Markets; 18/04/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS-NOTICED THAT AN OLD VIDEO HAS SURFACED MAKING “UNSUBSTANTIATED ALLEGATIONS” ABOUT SOME PRODUCTS OF DOMINO’S PIZZA; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 09/03/2018 – Domino’s Confident of Growth at Home and Abroad; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Closes at Record High as CEO Prepares His Exit; 02/04/2018 – Domino’s® Creates Mobile Game for Pizza Lovers; 23/05/2018 – Domino’s Awards ‘World’s Fastest Pizza Maker’; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgn 2, Afms 5 Domino’s Pizza Master Issuer LLC Nts Rtgs

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 594.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 161,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 189,003 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.54 million, up from 27,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.83. About 247,578 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN)

