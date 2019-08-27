Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Raised By $2.78 Million Its Centurylink (CTL) Stake; Shorts at MONDI PLC UNSPONSORED ADR UK (MONDY) Raised By 71.43%

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 304.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc acquired 252,600 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc holds 335,592 shares with $4.02M value, up from 82,992 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $12.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 6.10M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May

MONDI PLC UNSPONSORED ADR UK (OTCMKTS:MONDY) had an increase of 71.43% in short interest. MONDY’s SI was 3,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 71.43% from 2,100 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 1 days are for MONDI PLC UNSPONSORED ADR UK (OTCMKTS:MONDY)’s short sellers to cover MONDY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.44. About 6,319 shares traded. Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $9.40 billion. The firm offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses. It has a 11.88 P/E ratio. It serves the agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverages, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries.

