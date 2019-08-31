Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Trimmed Its Borg (BWA) Stake; Shorts at KRAKEN ROBOTICS ORDINARY SHARES (KRKNF) Lowered By 1.74%

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) had a decrease of 1.74% in short interest. KRKNF’s SI was 90,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.74% from 91,800 shares previously. With 70,500 avg volume, 1 days are for KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KRKNF)’s short sellers to cover KRKNF’s short positions. The stock increased 9.94% or $0.0384 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4243. About 185,722 shares traded or 320.25% up from the average. Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased Borg (BWA) stake by 64.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 10,040 shares as Borg (BWA)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc holds 5,506 shares with $211,000 value, down from 15,546 last quarter. Borg now has $6.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 1.14 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07

Kraken Robotics Inc., a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company has market cap of $57.74 million. The firm offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; and Interferometric SAS Imaging Georeferenced High-Fidelity Toolbox , a software application for signal processing of interfermoteric synthetic aperture sonar imagery, as well as INSIGHT embedded real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides DataPod, a removable data storage module for subsea marine applications; and KATFISH, an intelligent towed SAS system.

Another recent and important Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Kraken awarded $1M contract from international defense contractor – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $44.25’s average target is 35.61% above currents $32.63 stock price. BorgWarner had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 28 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4200 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) stake by 249,645 shares to 633,128 valued at $41.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 101,296 shares and now owns 154,340 shares. Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests LP owns 62,272 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 356,728 shares. Ariel Invs Lc reported 0.82% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Pggm Invs has 348,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 24,352 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 8,064 shares. Blackrock has 14.69M shares. 14,159 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset. Captrust Fincl Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 83,468 shares. The Oregon-based Mengis Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.19% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc reported 645 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Gotham Asset Limited Liability reported 454,697 shares stake. Arcadia Mngmt Corp Mi reported 2,575 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).