Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Lifted Sunstone Hotel Invs (SHO) Holding By $456,890; Shorts at Bancfirst (BANF) Raised By 0.84%

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased Sunstone Hotel Invs (SHO) stake by 75.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc acquired 32,635 shares as Sunstone Hotel Invs (SHO)’s stock declined 8.39%. The Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc holds 75,755 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 43,120 last quarter. Sunstone Hotel Invs now has $3.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 65,595 shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE 1Q AFFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities, LLC Exits Position in Sunstone; 21/03/2018 – ASETE – SUNSTONE CAPITAL CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 1\,600\,000; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 22/03/2018 – Asetek: Sunstone Capital divests part of Asetek holding; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHO); 19/03/2018 SUNSTONE DEVELOPMENT 603612.SS SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 516 PCT Y/Y AT 547.8 MLN YUAN; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SHO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bancfirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) had an increase of 0.84% in short interest. BANF’s SI was 348,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.84% from 346,000 shares previously. With 58,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Bancfirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF)’s short sellers to cover BANF’s short positions. The SI to Bancfirst Corporation’s float is 2.14%. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 1,081 shares traded. BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) has declined 6.36% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BANF News: 19/04/2018 – BancFirst Total Assets Were $7.6 Billion at March 31; 19/04/2018 BancFirst 1Q EPS 89c; 20/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP BANF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – BancFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $63 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ BancFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANF); 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 82C; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.66%; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP- NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 INCREASED TO $63.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $54.8 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold SHO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 25,764 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eii Capital reported 0.25% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). 1.66 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability has 92,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Smith Asset Group Limited Partnership holds 369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,948 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Limited reported 35,267 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 349,539 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) or 2.98M shares. Swiss Bancshares owns 415,949 shares. Shell Asset accumulated 0.03% or 83,350 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 125,098 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.02% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) stake by 263,149 shares to 2,991 valued at $292,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced C stake by 352,765 shares and now owns 112,580 shares. Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Is Yielding 5.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Expands Board With Appointment of Z. Jamie Behar as Independent Director – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 90% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BANF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BancFirst (BANF) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BancFirst (BANF) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BancFirst (BANF) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,481 activity. NORICK RONALD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $107,481.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the holding firm for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services divisions. It has a 13.77 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold BancFirst Corporation shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.92 million shares or 1.68% more from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Inc has invested 0.01% in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Martingale Asset Mgmt L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 104,322 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0.05% stake. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Zacks Mgmt accumulated 73,860 shares. Aperio Group reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 28,061 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) for 20,823 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 32,629 shares. Td Capital Mngmt accumulated 405 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). 18,778 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Com holds 71,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Burney has 0.02% invested in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) for 5,677 shares.