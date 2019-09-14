Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Lifted Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Stake by $1.49 Million; Share Price Rose; Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Shareholder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Decreased Position

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 36,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 305,485 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.62 million, up from 269,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 574,004 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal analyzed 4,340 shares as the company's stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 2,385 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $264,000, down from 6,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $107.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 2.75 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $18.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 636,777 shares to 20,436 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 22,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,301 shares, and cut its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Tru Co has invested 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Rothschild Com Asset Management Us Inc holds 827,882 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank has 192,702 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0.04% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 162,216 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Limited has invested 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 70,374 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Panagora Asset holds 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) or 35,369 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.01% or 110,900 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 17,244 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup holds 259,568 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. The insider Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. The insider Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067.



Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $319.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd Shs by 9,149 shares to 59,958 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (SLQD) by 9,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,471 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX).