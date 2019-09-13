Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Has Cut as Stock Value Declined; Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Increased Holding in Hanover Ins Group (THG) as Valuation Rose

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 27,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 149,523 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.47 million, down from 177,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $209.24. About 1.59M shares traded or 17.77% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 267,238 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.29M, up from 262,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 273,658 shares traded or 11.49% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY; 15/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP: RETIREMENT OF LONGTIME CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $121; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – CONFIRMED UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A POSSIBLE SALE, FOR LONDON-BASED CHAUCER; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative lnsurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.05; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Exploring Possible Sale of its International Specialty-Insurance Business; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Declined to Provide Additional Details

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford invested 0.01% in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG). Captrust Financial invested in 535 shares.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 38,809 shares to 3.66 million shares, valued at $144.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 18,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,541 shares, and cut its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fin Grp Incorporated accumulated 698 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 22,656 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Acg Wealth reported 14,741 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 99,921 shares. Wolverine Asset Llc holds 1,200 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 6,104 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Group Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,928 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 162,589 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr reported 600 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 349,600 shares. Primecap Management Ca accumulated 205,550 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr stated it has 6,785 shares. 147 were reported by Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc).

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $18.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 129,350 shares to 412,431 shares, valued at $30.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 6,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zscaler Inc.