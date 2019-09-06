Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Trimmed Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake By $4.11 Million; Rr Partners LP Has Cut Phillips 66 (PSX) Position

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 3.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 50,770 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc holds 1.29 million shares with $104.93M value, down from 1.34M last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $44.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $87.91. About 1.82M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rr Partners Lp decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 2.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rr Partners Lp sold 19,100 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Rr Partners Lp holds 913,922 shares with $86.98M value, down from 933,022 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $99.8. About 2.58M shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 26.16 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baxter to commercialize metabolic monitoring device – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $87.75’s average target is -0.18% below currents $87.91 stock price. Baxter International had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 26. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BAX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $108.67’s average target is 8.89% above currents $99.8 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, July 8. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Friday, May 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 21. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $107 target in Monday, April 15 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.53 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. Shares for $165,816 were bought by LOWE JOHN E on Tuesday, May 28.