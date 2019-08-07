Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Lowered Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Position; Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 101 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 90 sold and decreased their stock positions in Realogy Holdings Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 137.64 million shares, down from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Realogy Holdings Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 67 Increased: 66 New Position: 35.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 19.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 26,030 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc holds 104,619 shares with $5.01M value, down from 130,649 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $12.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 3.96 million shares traded or 41.14% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) stake by 34,222 shares to 279,628 valued at $14.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Webster Finl Corp Co (NYSE:WBS) stake by 127,920 shares and now owns 182,935 shares. Korn Ferry Intl (NYSE:KFY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Co accumulated 3,037 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Apg Asset Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 3.15M shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 255,956 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 4,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset One holds 0.05% or 192,240 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Lc has 0.32% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 452,800 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 736,553 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancorporation has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 200 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) owns 2,326 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has 119,383 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Lc owns 5,718 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eqis reported 5,411 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma stated it has 202,902 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $597.52 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 5.83 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 17.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $1 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $99.19 million for 1.51 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -223.88% EPS growth.

The stock increased 5.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 5.07 million shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA

