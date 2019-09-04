Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Raised Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) as Stock Price Rose; Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Holder Appleton Partners Boosted Stake

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 7,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 82,610 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 75,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $122.53. About 2.18 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 138.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 114,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 197,300 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.75 million, up from 82,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $219.27. About 383,175 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5,105 shares to 17,381 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core Us Aggbd Et (AGG) by 16,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,289 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO).