Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Boosted Franklin Elec (FELE) Stake By $657,645; OMV AG ORDINARY SHARES (OMVJF) SI Increased By 107.55%

OMV AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) had an increase of 107.55% in short interest. OMVJF’s SI was 346,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 107.55% from 166,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3462 days are for OMV AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)’s short sellers to cover OMVJF’s short positions. It closed at $52.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased Franklin Elec Inc (FELE) stake by 45.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc acquired 12,895 shares as Franklin Elec Inc (FELE)’s stock declined 3.12%. The Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc holds 41,381 shares with $2.11M value, up from 28,486 last quarter. Franklin Elec Inc now has $2.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.12% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 62,112 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has declined 0.62% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO FELE.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises Quarter Dividend to 12c Vs. 10.75c; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applications; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.27-EPS $2.37 From Previous Guidance of EPS $2.16-EPS $2.28; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric 1Q EPS 45c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Electric Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FELE); 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Sees 2018 Organic Rev Growth in 6%-8% Range; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC SEES FY EPS $2.27 TO $2.37, EST. $2.23

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated gas and oil company. The company has market cap of $16.77 billion. It operates in two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It currently has negative earnings. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces gas and oil resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:EGBN) stake by 58,241 shares to 5,950 valued at $299,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) stake by 248,565 shares and now owns 122,520 shares. Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold FELE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 1.06% less from 33.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,302 are held by Natixis Advisors L P. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.14% or 133,916 shares. Sei holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 1,398 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 10,702 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De reported 343,951 shares stake. Mason Street Lc has invested 0.01% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,096 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 4,429 shares. Blackrock owns 6.11M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.13% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Connable Office Incorporated stated it has 7,927 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 3,340 shares. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 40,580 shares. 9,681 were reported by Stifel Fincl Corp. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 1.68 million shares stake.

