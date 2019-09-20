Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Raised Autozone (AZO) Holding By $137.74 Million; Moore Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Ingersoll (IR) Holding

Moore Capital Management Lp increased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 6.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp acquired 5,000 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 80,000 shares with $10.13 million value, up from 75,000 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $29.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $123.97. About 675,318 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 3069.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc acquired 125,335 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc holds 129,418 shares with $142.29M value, up from 4,083 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $28.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1157.79. About 246,630 shares traded or 2.93% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

Among 4 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. AutoZone has $135700 highest and $103000 lowest target. $1190.40’s average target is 2.82% above currents $1157.79 stock price. AutoZone had 12 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, September 19. As per Wednesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $1250 target. On Friday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,881 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,086 shares. Foster And Motley Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc has 0.05% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation holds 2,023 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Savant Capital Limited Co has invested 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Daiwa Securities Grp has 960 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,380 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct owns 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 726 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd accumulated 1.24% or 1,000 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The invested in 0.06% or 3,473 shares. Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership owns 10,980 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. 14 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP reported 8,310 shares stake.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 105,597 shares to 170,699 valued at $14.05M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Potlatch Corp New (NASDAQ:PCH) stake by 16,980 shares and now owns 51,516 shares. Dentsply Sirona Inc was reduced too.

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased Gds Hldgs Ltd stake by 750,000 shares to 750,000 valued at $28.18 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) stake by 125,000 shares and now owns 45,000 shares. Lennar Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 5,647 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 6,068 are held by Ghp Inv Advsrs. Financial Architects holds 14 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 0.01% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Cwm Lc holds 2,109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0.34% or 36,680 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.59% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Daiwa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Tower Bridge Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 445,390 shares. Bailard stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Btr Inc stated it has 1,624 shares. Art Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.15% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.13’s average target is 9.00% above currents $123.97 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, May 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $13500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13900 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 31. Wells Fargo maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $12200 target. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 2 to “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of IR in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating.