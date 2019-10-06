Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Lowered Holding in Tyler Technologies I (TYL) as Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Westend Advisors Lowered Stake

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies I (TYL) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 14,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 83,781 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10 million, down from 98,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $262.29. About 230,417 shares traded or 3.33% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 50,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 255,660 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.25 billion, down from 306,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67 million for 60.72 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $18.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 61,610 shares to 411,872 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookline Bancorp In (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 76,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Crui (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.