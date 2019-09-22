Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutic (RARE) Stake by $664,020 as Stock Declined; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Trimmed Holding in Kimberly Clark (KMB) as Market Value Rose

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutic (RARE) by 64.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 10,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 5,780 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $367,000, down from 16,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 1.37 million shares traded or 160.42% up from the average. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX ANNOUNCES FILING AND FDA CLEARANCE OF AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR DTX401, A GENE THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF GLYCOGEN STORAGE DISEASE TYPE IA; 30/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) Now Launched in the U.S. for the Treatment of X–linked Hypoph; 17/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Topline Phase 3 Study Results Demonstrating Superiority of Crysvita® (burosumab) Treatment; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF DTX401 TO BEGIN IN H1 2018, WITH DATA FROM FIRST COHORT EXPECTED IN H2 OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX REPORTS FILING & FDA CLEARANCE OF AN IND FOR DTX401,; 30/05/2018 – RENTSCHLER, ULTRAGENYX START FILL & FINISH PACT FOR MEPSEVII; 07/03/2018 Ultragenyx at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Positive Topline Results and DMC Review from First Cohort of Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of DTX301, an Invest; 30/05/2018 – Rentschler Fill Solutions and Ultragenyx Start Fill & Finish Collaboration for the US Commercial Supply of Drug Product

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 2,357 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $314,000, down from 5,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 1.71 million shares traded or 0.54% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING

Analysts await Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-1.68 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $-1.74 per share. After $-1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.19% EPS growth.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $18.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 10,280 shares to 12,390 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 32,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,777 shares to 52,417 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 18.86 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.