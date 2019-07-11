Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Cut Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding By $32.82 Million; LM Funding America (LMFA) Shorts Lowered By 50.47%

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) stake by 98.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 683,836 shares as Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)’s stock declined 16.11%. The Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc holds 13,638 shares with $657,000 value, down from 697,474 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc now has $14.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 1.77 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: 2019 `WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING’ THAN EXPECTED; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $287.72M for 12.36 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) stake by 9,730 shares to 20,155 valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) stake by 630,836 shares and now owns 890,811 shares. Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Cardinal Health (CAH) CFO Jorge M. Gomez to Leave Company – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Fake Meat Battle, Grubhub, Slack, Apple And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cardinal Health had 4 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.