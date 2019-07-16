Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Increased Its Gartner Group Ne (IT) Holding; Kadant (KAI) Shorts Up By 28.65%

Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) had an increase of 28.65% in short interest. KAI’s SI was 394,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 28.65% from 306,800 shares previously. With 58,900 avg volume, 7 days are for Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI)’s short sellers to cover KAI’s short positions. The SI to Kadant Inc’s float is 3.65%. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.1. About 55,886 shares traded. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 7.94% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q EPS 96c; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To Rev $625M-$635M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kadant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAI); 12/03/2018 – KADANT SAYS ON MARCH 7, BOARD NAMED MICHAEL MCKENNEY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To EPS $4.98-EPS $5.08; 08/03/2018 Kadant Declares Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in Kadant; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q Rev $149.2M; 26/04/2018 – Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased Gartner Group Inc Ne (IT) stake by 2569.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc acquired 130,030 shares as Gartner Group Inc Ne (IT)’s stock rose 7.83%. The Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc holds 135,091 shares with $20.49M value, up from 5,061 last quarter. Gartner Group Inc Ne now has $15.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $170.87. About 223,302 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 24/05/2018 – Silver Sponsor ElegantJ BI Demonstrates Smarten Analytic at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, June 5-6, Mumbai, India; 24/05/2018 – IT Analyst Gartner Recognizes Pimcore as “Cool Vendor”; 08/05/2018 – GARTNER INC IT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Zavango Named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner; 18/04/2018 – Gartner Recognizes Dell Boomi as a Leader Five Years in a Row in Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a; 17/05/2018 – Zanroo, Fastest-Growing MarTech Startup in Southeast Asia, Represents Asia-Pacific Diversity & Innovation at the Gartner Digita; 21/05/2018 – Genesys Recognized for Tenth Consecutive Time as a Leader in Gartner’s Annual Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure,; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflo; 20/03/2018 – Report “State of the Open-Source DBMS Market, 2018” by Gartner Includes Pricing Comparison With MariaDB

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gartner, Inc.’s (NYSE:IT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Oil field services company to fight against being delisted from NYSE – San Antonio Business Journal” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE Extends Winning Streak as the Home to Technology Innovators – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) stake by 111,120 shares to 137,061 valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) stake by 6,700 shares and now owns 458,582 shares. Charter Communications was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd. Rmb Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 27,380 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,799 shares. 36,994 are held by Royal London Asset Limited. Institute For Wealth Management Lc holds 1,374 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 1,721 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 146,047 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 4,985 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 21,758 were reported by Stephens Ar. United Cap Fincl Advisers Lc accumulated 1,687 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Capital, a Delaware-based fund reported 6,542 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 162,802 shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Cardinal Capital Management holds 0.06% or 1,483 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.02% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 9,300 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity. Christopher MR Thomas also sold $1.06 million worth of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) on Tuesday, March 12.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $995.64 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. It has a 16.81 P/E ratio. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, makes, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food.

