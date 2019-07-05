Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Position in Dover (DOV) Upped as Stock Price Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Upped by Long Road Investment Counsel Llc

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 46.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,019 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 12,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.99M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 2459.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 116,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,091 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 4,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $102.74. About 889,419 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Biotech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Investors Should Keep an Eye on the Oklahoma Opioid Trial Against Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 2.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes has invested 2.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Citigroup has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 13.58 million shares or 0.57% of the stock. New England Investment And Retirement Grp Inc invested 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tower Bridge stated it has 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Iberiabank stated it has 80,432 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Invest House Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 109,823 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. 5.10 million are owned by Barclays Public Limited Liability. Conestoga Cap Advisors Limited Liability invested in 3,781 shares. Town Country Fincl Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has invested 2.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Monroe State Bank Tru Mi has 0.44% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,742 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 742 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Middleby Stock Rose 14.5% in January – Motley Fool” published on February 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Markem-Imaje Introduces Intelligent Packaging Solutions to Improve Supply Chain Transparency – PRNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can This Value Stock Keep Soaring in 2019? – Motley Fool” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Takes Chillier Stance On Dover Due To Refrigeration Market Pressures – Benzinga” with publication date: September 07, 2018.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. Spurgeon William also sold $1.14M worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Thursday, February 7. Kloosterboer Jay L sold 12,363 shares worth $1.08 million. Another trade for 7,272 shares valued at $641,609 was made by Cabrera Ivonne M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.01% or 517,550 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 81,954 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 651,726 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Nomura Holding accumulated 0.01% or 17,959 shares. Essex Investment Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Counselors holds 0.01% or 2,380 shares in its portfolio. 708 are held by Mercer Cap Advisers. Estabrook Capital invested in 30,059 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 9,851 shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Twin Tree Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 16,195 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc reported 25,890 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).