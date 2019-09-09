Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Trimmed Its Louisiana Pac (LPX) Stake by $3.54 Million as Stock Rose; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stock Value Declined While Tang Capital Management Decreased Holding

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 79.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 147,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 38,697 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943,000, down from 186,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 611,186 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39M, down from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 183,692 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 28,865 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 448,314 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com reported 1.45 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 113,438 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. First Allied Advisory Services Inc has invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Frontfour Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.98% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Los Angeles Management Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 38,697 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Acadian Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Hollencrest Cap Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 8,741 shares. Hbk Invests Lp invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Mckinley Mgmt Limited Com Delaware holds 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 1,711 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs holds 10,114 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 1.38 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Mngmt Lc reported 257,407 shares.

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $30.71M for 23.58 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU) by 13,580 shares to 23,725 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Computer Sys (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

