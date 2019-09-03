Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Upped Its Stake in Dover (DOV) by $10.82 Million; Granite Point Capital Management LP Decreased Holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) by $3.20 Million

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.68M market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.185. About 214,353 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 2459.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 116,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 121,091 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 4,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.55. About 150,340 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 330,286 shares to 6.31M shares, valued at $744.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 20,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,382 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Lt (NYSE:NBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 2,200 shares. Pettee Invsts accumulated 0.47% or 7,876 shares. Cap Planning Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 26,508 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.48% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2,400 shares stake. The North Carolina-based Salem Counselors Inc has invested 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.04% or 5,583 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Tru reported 79 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc reported 17,035 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Ashfield Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 28,455 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Incorporated Limited Partnership owns 18,687 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 14,713 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Schroder Invest Management holds 255,163 shares.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Caldera Software Integrates with Adobe Textile Designer – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dover To Host Investor Meeting – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Limited accumulated 0.1% or 390,860 shares. American International Grp reported 0% stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 6,314 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 106,703 shares. Shanda Asset Mgmt Hldgs Limited has 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gru One Trading Lp accumulated 324,698 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Com owns 605,856 shares. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 13,336 shares. New York-based Orbimed Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Bailard has invested 0.01% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 18,849 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 73,111 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 4,085 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 200 shares. 51,453 were reported by Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% negative EPS growth.