Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Holding in Cadence Designs Sys (CDNS) Has Lowered by $3.59 Million; Glovista Investments Has Upped Its Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) as Share Price Rose

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Cadence Designs Sys (CDNS) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 56,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.26M, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Cadence Designs Sys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.32. About 1.45 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 17/05/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Lanny Shirk as President, Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations; 02/05/2018 – Cadence Innovus Implementation System Speeds Development of New Realtek DTV SoC Solution; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES DENNIS J. ORZEL AS COO; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.40; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 41c; 08/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals: Macarthur Minerals Identifies Several Lithium Brine Aquifer Zones; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Adds Nektar, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.55 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 145,050 shares to 161,926 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 13,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45M for 52.52 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EIDO) by 70,162 shares to 164,424 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 25,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,015 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr.

